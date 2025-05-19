Local man convicted of crashing into APS bus asks to be resentenced

The man responsible for a crash involving a bus full of Albuquerque students is asking a judge to reconsider his punishment.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man responsible for a crash involving a bus full of Albuquerque students is asking a judge to reconsider his punishment.

Mario Perez was street racing when he crashed into the bus in 2022, sending seven children to the hospital. Perez pleaded no contest to reckless driving resulting in great bodily harm.

A judge sentenced him to four years in prison in February. But a new filing from his attorney, Lizzy Bunker, claims he didn’t get a fair shot at his sentencing.

“It was very known, I think, to everybody, that there was a lot of tension in the courtroom,” said Bunker.

In a recent court filing, she says threats by victims’ family members kept Perez’s family from telling the court about the impact on them.

“So at the last minute, the family of Mario decided, we don’t feel comfortable speaking. It was very tense, very hostile in the courtroom,” Bunker said.

The four years the court gave Perez were far below the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Asking for a new sentence, Bunker wrote the Perez family’s “pain and suffering in this matter was not taken into account.”

“They just weren’t aware of just how much, how loved he is and how much this has impacted his own family,” said Bunker.

Perez’s adult daughter also started an online petition asking for his release.

“All the opinions are formed based on one small moment in time. And I think she just thinks that that’s such an injustice, and that 99% of him is being erased, and we’re just focusing on this 1% of him, that was the decision he made that one day,” Bunker said.

Prosecutors’ response to the new request implies Perez already has a light sentence, saying, “considering the crimes and injuries the children received from the defendant acts, four years doesn’t seem to be enough.” Also saying, there is “no change in circumstances sufficient to warrant” it.

District Attorney Sam Bregman also commented on Perez’s request after a news conference Monday afternoon.

“We asked for 15 years for that individual to be sentenced for the crime that he was found guilty of. The judge sentenced him to four years. There is no way we would agree to that, so we obviously are fighting that issue,” said Bregman.

Perez is scheduled to be back in front of a judge for this reconsideration Wednesday.