Local mother charged in death of her toddler to stay in jail until trial

By KOB

Amillia Garcia, 20, is facing charges after her son shot himself in the chest with a gun that police say she left out, unsecured in her home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son will now stay in jail until her trial.

A judge though had originally let her out of jail with conditions. But, days later, she was arrested again for shoplifting with a minor.

On Friday, a judge ordered her to remain behind bars until her cases go to trial.

