Local mother charged in death of her toddler to stay in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son will now stay in jail until her trial.

Amillia Garcia, 20, is facing charges after her son shot himself in the chest with a gun that police say she left out, unsecured in her home.

A judge though had originally let her out of jail with conditions. But, days later, she was arrested again for shoplifting with a minor.

On Friday, a judge ordered her to remain behind bars until her cases go to trial.

