Local mother charged in death of her toddler to stay in jail until trial
Amillia Garcia, 20, is facing charges after her son shot himself in the chest with a gun that police say she left out, unsecured in her home.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son will now stay in jail until her trial.
A judge though had originally let her out of jail with conditions. But, days later, she was arrested again for shoplifting with a minor.
On Friday, a judge ordered her to remain behind bars until her cases go to trial.
