Local mother charged in her baby’s death faces new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Even in jail, a local mom reportedly could not stay out of trouble. Gabriella Muniz, the mother charged in the death of her 4-month-old baby, is now facing even more charges.

Prosecutors say she admitted to bringing fentanyl into jail, causing another inmate to overdose. Officers used Narcan and provided CPR, saving their life.

Deputies arrested Muniz and the baby’s father, Victor Gonzales, earlier this month after their baby was found unresponsive following a nap. They’re both admitted drug users.

KOB 4 was in court Friday as Muniz faced a judge. She was not too happy to see our camera in court.

“I will also let the court know that the defendant was arrested on new charges yesterday in MDC.”

Court documents show Muniz turned over the drugs to corrections officers. A white powdery substance she said was “pure fentanyl powder.”

“She poses a danger unfortunately to other inmates at MDC as indicated by these new charges and the fact that she brought fentanyl into what’s supposed to be a dry cell.”

The defense argued Muniz should be let out of jail, as her baby’s cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

“The nature of it is tragic however not every tragedy is a crime, at this point we do not have an autopsy we have no idea how this child died this child could have died of SIDS.

But the judge disagreed, ruling to keep Muniz in jail until her trial.

Muniz is now facing a drug charge on top of the child abuse resulting in death charge.

MORE: Attorney general raises concerns over parents charged for baby’s death

