Local nonprofit bounces back after devastating warehouse fire

It took the foundation months to figure out their next move, but leaders say their missions hasn't changed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A warehouse fire in late 2024 did a lot of damage beyond charred walls and busted windows.

It sidelined a local nonprofit helping animal shelters and rescues across New Mexico. Months of the Oliver Rigby Foundation’s donations went up in flames.

It took the foundation months to figure out their next move, but leaders say their missions hasn’t changed.

Terri Dean spends her days among the candles and decor at her Albuquerque shop, CoCreations.

“This is my life. Yeah, yes, this is my business,” said Terri Dean, co-founder of the Oliver Rigby Foundation.

There are little signs throughout showing how she fills her time beyond candle-making. From doggy doormats to puppy-related plaques, the biggest sign is Oliver.

“Oliver is a COVID baby,” said Dean.

She got him from the Valencia County Shelter in 2020.

“I asked the shelter director at the time, I said, ‘What can I do to support you guys? Because I know you’re doing God’s work here.’ And she said, ‘We always need linens, towels, we always need money, and we always need food,’” Dean said.

Dean put out a plea on social media.

“The GM at the Crown Plaza, sent me a note and said, ‘Hey, I have tons of linens here,’” said Dean.

She had also just adopted a dog named “Rigby,” and the Oliver Rigby Foundation was born in 2021.

“There is waste in the hospitality industry, and if we can just upcycle and get people involved, it really works out well for everyone,” Dean said.

They started moving donated linens, blankets, and other soft goods to shelters and rescues in the metro, and as far as Ruidoso, Gallup, and Taos.

“Hundreds of thousands of pounds of linen has been moved around,” said Dean.

The foundation used a warehouse near the Big-I for their stock.

“It was full. It was full,” Dean said.

Until it wasn’t. The warehouse went up in flames in October and the foundation lost everything.

“We were just like, ‘Oh God. What do we do now? What do we do now?’” said Dean.

Six months later, she finally has that answer. The foundation is buying a trailer to put on a local business’ property.

Dean says the community’s generosity helped make that happen.

“It’s taken a village, for sure, and the kindness of people who care,” Dean said.

She says it was never a question of if the foundation would continue, but when.

“I think it does help at the end of the day. And we’re upcycling, so it’s good for the planet,” said Dean.

Dean hopes to have the trailer bought and set up at Fiber Works off Paseo Del Norte in the next month.

She doesn’t know yet if that will be permanent. There’s still an active warrant for the woman accused of setting the fire at the warehouse – Samantha Lee.

CoCreations Candle Bar is also hosting an adoption event with Cross My Paws Rescue Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1761 Bellamah Ave NW Suite A in Albuquerque.

Several of the businesses in their plaza, like Ponderosa Brewery, Santosha Skin, and Diosa Photography, will have special offers for adopters.