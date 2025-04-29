Local nonprofit builds back after theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local nonprofit is building back after they were targeted by thieves.

On March 13, a group of thieves broke into the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s storage facility in the middle of the night and stole a trailer. It had all but one of the nonprofits adaptive basketball wheelchairs, which adds up to about $200,000.

Unfortunately, there’s no update on the case Albuquerque police are still investigating. In the meantime, the foundation’s wheelchair basketball program has been put on pause.

“It really hit us hard, not just from a financial standpoint as any nonprofit would encounter and have to face with, you know, with the unexpected costs, if you will, but more so for having to break the news to our families and to our kids,” Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Liliana Prado-Bujanda said.

But Prado-Bujanda is hoping to get kids back in the game with help from a different sport.

“We felt that with pickleball being the largest sport and the largest growing sport in the United States, we thought it would be great to really get involved,” Prado-Bujanda said.

Over the course of three days, about 300 pickleball players filled the courts at the Manzano Mesa Multi-Gen Center to help raise money for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

“Adaptive programming is something that our kids rely upon heavily, and if we’re not able to produce that program, then it doesn’t enable them to come together, to work as a team,” Prado-Bujanda said.

Pickleball Palooza was already in the works, but last month’s setback made its success all the more vital.

“We’re hoping that that will allow us, you know, at least an opportunity to replenish some of that equipment, which would make a significant difference in the lives of our kids, to where we can restart the program sooner rather than later,” Prado-Bujanda said.

As for the athletes:

“It’s the most fun you could have without taking your clothes off,” Dennis Comeau said.

Dennis Comeau and Jennifer Boc won Sunday’s mixed doubles competition. They explained, combining the sport they love with helping kids in our community, made victory all the sweeter.

“It’s just so fun to play pickleball first of all, but then to be able to help a hospital, it’s incredible. It’s unfortunate that that happened to them, that I’m glad to be a part of helping to restore,” Jennifer Boc said.

“It’s a happy ending, because the money will go to a good cause,” Comeau said.

The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation hasn’t finalized the numbers yet from the three-day tournament. KOB 4 will be sure to update this story when they do.