Local nonprofit hopes to get ‘hero bags’ in every first responder vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local nonprofit is providing tools to help first responder with every situation, including how to interact with people who have autism.

Acoma EMS were the latest to get these bags, but Elevate the Spectrum is hoping to get a bag in every first responder vehicle.

“We’ve noticed throughout different states where they have a crisis with police, individuals with autism, have a crisis with police and or first responders and the outcome, it’s not a positive outcome,” said Tarra Main, treasurer of Elevate the Spectrum.

Bags filled with a white board, fidgets, sunglasses and a pair of noise-canceling headphones are part of what Elevate the Spectrum, a nonprofit that advocates for autism, thinks can de-escalate police encounters.

“We wanted to do our part as Elevate the Spectrum and work with the first responders to let our community know that they can feel safe if there is a crisis, and they would have the tools,” said Main.

The Hero Bag Project is four years in the making. Main says the bags can help in overstimulated situations.

“So we have a custom communication board for first responders so they can communicate with the individual if they are non-verbal, or they become non-verbal. If possibly they’re hard of hearing or need a different way to communicate,” Main said.

She says bags should be in every first responder vehicle in the state.

“Our main goal is to give them to every first responding vehicle in the state of New Mexico. We have about 2,000 that are out there right now, throughout the state,” said Main.

It’s not expensive. A recent $15,000 grant should pay for over a thousand bags, another big step toward turning around autistic interactions with first responders.

“We really want to help support a positive outcome instead of it becoming negative,” said Main.

The next batch of first responders to get the bags are in Santa Fe. Main says if you’re a police or fire department, and even a school, that is interested in these bags, you can contact them.

For more information about Elevate the Spectrum, click here.