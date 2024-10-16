Local program receives $100K to help reduce youth gun violence

While some data shows gun violence in the state isn't as bad as it was during the pandemic, the rate is still far too high for comfort.

But there are local programs trying to make a difference. One of them is getting recognition and help to keep up that fight against gun violence.

“We work with ACS, Albuquerque Community Safety, and helping them work with youth that have high incidence of crime and violence and providing services to them,” said Concha Cordova, vice president of YDI Education, Employment and Training Division.

Youth Development Incorporated is a group focused on younger New Mexicans. It’s ABQ Against Violence program just received a $100,000 grant from the national organization, Everytown for Gun Safety.

“We were excited, you know, it’s always great to connect with local but more importantly, national organizations where we can get the word out,” said Cordova.

ABQ Against Violence helps people from 12 to 26 years old who are most likely to be victims of gun violence or the perpetrators. The group works with the city and courts and uses a therapeutic model.

“It’s unique that we find a CVI org that has developed this partnership that similarly has the trust and credibility of their community, hence a uniquely positioned to do that work. That’s exactly what ABQ Against Violence is,” said Michael-Sean Spence, a managing director of community safety initiatives for Everytown for Gun Safety.

Spence says this award goes beyond money. YDI workers will also get access to trainings and access to other similar programs nationwide.

Cordova says this will all go a long way in getting more young New Mexicans on a better path.

“We know that it takes full participation, engagement, to make change, to initiate change in their lives. So we want to make sure we’re incentivizing that behavior,” Cordova said.

Some of those incentives include getting them into a job and out of trouble.

“They’re utilizing more positive behavior to cope, rather than engagement and violence and substance use. We’re seeing healthier families, more stable families. We’re seeing kids go to work. We’re seeing them identifying careers and opportunities for them to grow,” said Cordova.

The grant will also go toward holding more community events to not only get the word out about the program but also get feedback on what’s needed.

ABQ Against Violence also just got federal funding for more mentorship and leadership activities.

But this isn’t the only program YDI is working on right now. It’s also building construction careers for students who didn’t reach their educational finish line on their first attempt.