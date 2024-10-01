Local runner shares journey to marathon running

As Albuquerque's Duke City Marathon approaches, KOB 4 shares the story of one runner who proves you're never too old or unfit to get started.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As Albuquerque’s Duke City Marathon approaches, KOB 4 shares the story of one runner who proves you’re never too old or unfit to get started.

Cece Niemczyk’s journey to marathoning started decades ago with a book.

“Kenneth Cooper’s book on physical fitness, and it instructed you to go out and run a mile as fast as you could,” said Niemczyk.

She was working for the state, and decided it was time to get in shape.

“I think I made it halfway, and I said my ‘Oh, my God, this is terrible.’ And walked half of it,” Niemczyk said.

With practice came a love for running. She joined a couple of running groups.

“I remember when I first met with them, they said, ‘Well, this person’s running a marathon, that person’s running a marathon.’ I said, ‘I’ll never do that.’ And the next year, I ran my first marathon, which was then the Tour of Albuquerque marathon,” said Niemczyk.

That was in 1979 as her career continued as a prosecutor in Bernalillo County and a metro court judge, she always found time for running.

“High stress job, it helped to have that bit of endorphin or whatever, early in the morning. The other people that I ran with also had very high pressure jobs, and we just grew to love it. It became a part of our lives,” Niemczyk said.

37 marathons later, she’s still at it.

“The biggest thing to me, the most important thing, is for to get out and enjoy nature and get your body moving, and you’ll feel good. I just guarantee it, you’ll feel good,” said Niemczyk.

She also ran in all 40 years of the Duke City Marathon in all events and is getting ready for the 41st.

“When I was injured, I have to do some of the shorter events. When I’m fit, I can do the longer events. Now that I’m older, I do the shorter events,” Niemczyk said.

From the marathon to the marathon relay, to the half-marathon, down to the 5K walk — there’s something for everyone.

“Come out, have fun. Enjoy it. It’s a wonderful experience for everybody,” said Niemczyk.

Proceeds go back to Boys and Girls Clubs of New Mexico and the Ronald McDonald House.

Niemczyk says organizers are expecting their biggest numbers since before the pandemic.

“It’s such a huge community event, one that’s really very much loved by a lot of people,” said Niemczyk.

Early registration for the marathon ends this Wednesday, so prices go up after that. Folks can still register up until the day of the marathon on Oct. 20. Click here for more information.