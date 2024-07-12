Local sports massage therapist heads to the Olympics

Jaelyn Winia is a sports massage therapist and works out of CrossFit Petroglyph in northwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Jaelyn Winia is a sports massage therapist and works out of CrossFit Petroglyph in northwest Albuquerque.

“I always say it’s kind of job security to work outside of the CrossFit gym, but yeah that’s where it started,” said Winia.

She’s lived in the Duke City for about three years, building up her practice by volunteering, networking, and helping every person who came her way.

“Just kind of stayed the course, and it’s unfolded before me. I’m really lucky, actually,” Winia said.

Her determination paid off, landing her a job working with the UNM Lobo women’s soccer team. A sport and the athletes near to her heart. She also played soccer through college.

“I loved the camaraderie of it and my dad always said it’s a simple game, but it doesn’t mean it’s an easy game,” said Winia.

That persistence and determination she practiced on the field opened up doors off the field.

Winia scored a position working with the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2023. Next week, she’ll punch her ticket to Paris, heading to the Olympics to make sure our nation’s top women soccer players take the field feeling their best.

“As they continue to perfect their sport, they also get really in tune with what their body needs in order to perform at that level. So I’m there to help with the muscle part of it,” Winia said.

Winia says she’s part of the team behind the team. That’s made up of a support staff including massage therapists, nutritionists, physical therapists, even mental health experts.

“We are just there to help them reach their dreams,” said Winia.

Winia is also reaching her dreams, and has felt honored every step of the way.

“I’ve worked with soccer teams we’ve been around, and I love all the teams I’ve worked with from high school to college to in between. But the dream was always to work with the big girls,” said Winia.

Winia leaves Monday and the women’s team plays its first game on Thursday, July 25.