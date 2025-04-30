Local students celebrate success of ABQ Reads program

It's almost the end of the school year, but it won't be the end of reading this summer for hundreds of Albuquerque students who are part of the ABQ Reads program.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s almost the end of the school year, but it won’t be the end of reading this summer for hundreds of Albuquerque students who are part of the ABQ Reads program.

On Wednesday, children who benefited from one-on-one tutoring were celebrated for all the books they’ve read at Bel-Air Elementary School.

ABQ Reads tutored 130 students per month this school year thanks to the efforts of 169 volunteer tutors.

All year, children have been getting take-home books to read. Now, they will leave for the summer with a tote bag filled with even more books.

The chamber started the reading program for Albuquerque Public Schools more than 20 years ago.