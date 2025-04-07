Local students to compete in national civics competition in Washington, D.C.

Since the start of the school year, 24 students have been working hard to take on the national title of "We the People."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Since the start of the school year, 24 students have been working hard to take on the national title of “We the People.”

It’s a competition where students show just how much they know about the U.S. Constitution and our federal government.

This is the eighth year in a row Cottonwood Classical Preparatory took the state title. Now, they’re hoping to win nationals in D.C.

“I think our team is very confident. We don’t know how we are going to do, but we are going to really just try our best out there, and I know we are going to do a good job,” said Lanie McConnell-Hand, a student of Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School.

Bill Torres has been coaching students for this competition at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory for nearly two decades. Later this week, they will once again take part in a simulated congressional hearing.

“They act as experts testifying before a congressional committee. They have been preparing four minute prepared statements that have eight minutes of follow up from the judges acting like members of Congress. And they’re all going to be political science professors, law professors, state Supreme Court justices, and so they get to be grilled basically by judges from around the country,” said Torres.

Torres says civics is an important subject in school and life.

“It’s extremely important, especially now, that we know the rules, and we know the laws, and we know what our Constitution was based on being a student here in New Mexico, especially because there are so many schools here that are not as fortunate to have this form of civic education,” said Amelia Epps, a Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School student.

Students are preparing to leave for the competition Tuesday and will compete later this week.