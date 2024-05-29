Local taco truck reels from another burglary

A local business owner is again reeling from someone stealing something he needs to make a living.

You may recognize him. David Varela, with Papas Red Tacos, stopped by KOB 4 for Food Truck Friday.

Now, Varela is talking to us about his dream for a different reason.

“He just went in there, grabbed it, turned around took off, went back to where he was. It was my backpack. In my backpack was my iPad which I run my POS system for my business Papas Red Tacos, and I’m a tattoo artist so I have a lot of my art on there,” Varela said.

Surveillance cameras picked up the suspect committing the crime within seconds.

We checked the numbers. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, there’s already a 34% increase in these crimes this year compared to the same time last year.

According to the National Crime Information Center, Albuquerque is ranked fourth on the list of worst U.S. cities for car burglaries.

Varelas says this wasn’t the only time something like this happened to him.

“About a year ago, someone broke into my car and stole some rent money, another iPad, and some other things,” he said.

Varela says local businesses especially can feel the sting.

“It kinda stings a little, hurts in the heart a little. You know, you try to do a good job and be on point. Then, somebody does something like this. It does put a damper on your parade,” he said.

A crime that he says is all too common in our city.

“The fact that it’s getting pretty rampant here in Albuquerque, it’s a bummer man you really gotta watch your back,” Varela said.

To help Varela, a GoFundMe page has been set up.