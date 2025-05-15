Local woman arrested for allegedly driving drunk with 2 young children in vehicle

In a troubling incident in Bernalillo County, a local mother, Felicia Pupuyo, was arrested for driving under the influence with her two young children in the backseat.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local mother is behind bars after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say she was driving drunk with her two young children in the backseat.

BCSO says on Wednesday evening they got a call about someone driving recklessly near Isleta Boulevard and Rio Bravo.

When deputies responded, they found the car at a Walgreens just down the road. They say the windows were so tinted, they couldn’t see inside the car. They knocked on the windows, but the driver took off.

BCSO says Felicia Papuyo was behind the wheel. She reportedly crashed into a mailbox in the Walgreens parking lot a few moments later.

Deputies say they asked her to get out of the car for at least 10 minutes, but she refused. They ended up breaking a back window, only to find a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old baby in the backseat. The kids weren’t injured.

BCSO says they found two empty bottles of vodka in the car. Papuyo took a breathalyzer and the result came back at three times the legal limit. She was arrested and is facing multiple charges including child abuse.