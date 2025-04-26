Local woman scammed out of life savings

Scam artists conned an Albuquerque woman out of her entire life savings, more than $30,000.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scam artists conned an Albuquerque woman out of her entire life savings, more than $30,000.

Police say they see this exact same phishing scam all the time, and it’s something you can easily fall for too.

“They put the fear of God in me immediately, and I didn’t have time to think,” said Judy Hartmann-Ortiz. “You feel so ashamed and so stupid. How could this have happened to you?”

Judy Hartmann-Ortiz is a longtime server at Nob Hill establishments like Yannie’s, Central Bodega and Mission Winery. Over the years, she’s managed to build up a nice chunk of change, $32,000.

“It’s my everything. It is my retirement. I have been a server all my life. I don’t have a lot of extra money,” said Hartmann-Ortiz.

Now, all of that money she worked so hard for is gone.

“I can’t remake that money to retire. I’m 67,” Hartmann-Ortiz.

In March, she got a text message from what she thought was Apple, saying someone used her account to make an unauthorized purchase. In a panic, she called the number given.

“They get you so fast. I called that number and from then on it was pretty much over,” said Hartmann-Ortiz.

She says the person on the phone convinced her that her bank account was compromised, and her $32,000 was at risk.

Not once did Hartmann-Ortiz give them her bank account information or social security number.

“So there are no red flags going off there. I thought they don’t have any information, so it has to be real,” Hartmann-Ortiz said.

But she soon found out it wasn’t real. The scammers convinced her to withdraw all of her money and put it in a newly-created secure bitcoin account.

Still feeling uneasy about the situation, she told her boss what was going on.

“As soon as I talked to one person and said what happened. She was like, ‘Oh, honey,’” said Hartmann-Ortiz.

Her advice to others is if something seems off, it probably is. She wishes she had called a friend first instead of panic calling the scammers.

“I think I am a pretty reasonable person and that I would not ever do something, you know, but I was hook, line and sinker,” said Hartmann-Ortiz.

Hartmann-Ortiz filed reports with police and the FBI and submitted claims with her bank. But, unfortunately, she says there isn’t much they can do to get her money back.

KOB 4 did reach out to the FBI. They say there are things you can do to protect yourself: first, don’t click on links in suspicious emails or texts.

Scammers know where to hit people and their emotions. Take time to review and research emails and texts. Do not grant access to your bank accounts. Finally, look for errors in punctuation and grammar, a misspelled word could save your wallet.

If you would like to help Hartmann-Ortiz and donate, click here.