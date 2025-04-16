Local woman with Parkinson’s talks warning signs

KOB 4 spoke with a local woman diagnosed with Parkinson's about some of the warning signs that could be linked to the disease.

Kathleen Blake says she was diagnosed seven years ago, but had been feeling symptoms five years before the diagnosis.

She says they can be as simple as having pain in certain areas. But there’s a whole list of symptoms you should keep in mind.

“It’s just a very fine shakiness, that often times can be just of one hand, most especially,” said Kathleen Blake, vice chair of the People with Parkinson’s Advisory Council, Parkinson’s Foundation.

Those are the symptoms Blake says most people expect to see when they are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. But that’s not exactly what happened when she was diagnosed seven years ago.

“I presented with a lot of left shoulder and arm pain. And I thought ‘Gee, I’m just getting older, it’s arthritis.’ It actually got better with physical therapy,” Blake said.

She started feeling symptoms five years before she was diagnosed.

Blake says pain, stiffness, problems with sleeping, digestion and not being able to smell are many symptoms that are often dismissed.

“The last thing on my mind was that I might have Parkinson’s, it doesn’t run in my family. So I had the idea the maybe I had done a lot of physical work, that it was from arthritis. So I saw an orthopedic surgeon. My X-rays all looked fine, he sent me to a physical therapist and I did well,” said Blake.

Blake says the biggest risk factor is getting older, but says you don’t need to learn everything or act right away.

“It’s easy to go to online sites and read everything and be terrified. So figure out what it is that you need now, which for me was exercise and with time, medication. Medication has helped kind of smooth out my symptoms. And take it kind of a step at a time,” said Blake.

As of right now, there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease. But Blake says exercise can help with the symptoms.

For more information on Parkinson’s, click here.