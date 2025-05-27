Local World War II veteran honored on 100th birthday

At 100-years-old, Sylvester Sisneros has many stories to tell.

“I thought if I was drafted, I would be sent to the Army. You wouldn’t believe it, but I thought maybe if I got in the Navy, they would have a place that I could take a shower,” said Sylvester Sisneros, a World War II veteran.

Sylvester joined the U.S. Navy at 18 and served for three years during World War II on the USS Salamaua as a navigator.

While he was on that ship, he faced unimaginable challenges.

“You stood firm through deadly typhoons and helped steer your ship through fierce Kamikaze attacks,” Sylvester said.

After the war, Sylvester was tasked with bringing troops who were overseas back home to the states.

“There were thousands of them out there in the islands. Marines, soldiers and sailors, and we did that for six months,” said Sylvester.

Then, it was his turn to come home. Sylvester got married and has four daughters, and he became an entrepreneur with experience in utilities, agriculture and real estate.

“He has done about everything you could imagine in his life. He’s quite the entrepreneur. That’s his whole spirit. It’s always the art of the deal as we call it, and he has been successful at everything he’s done,” said Lou Sisneros, Sylvester’s daughter.

For his family and friends, turning 100 is yet another accomplishment that’s not a shock.

“I was thinking about that this morning as I was driving in and thinking I’ll see 101. I’ll see 102. I think I will,” Sylvester said.

The best birthday present came from the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services, as they recognized him for his service in the Navy.

“Your courage and humility are a lasting legacy that continues to inspire. We are proud to honor you as a distinguished Son of New Mexico and a true American Hero,” said Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services.