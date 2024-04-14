Locals enjoy opening day of Downtown Grower’s Market

From the fresh produce to the jewelry and yummy eats, there was no shortage of local finds for the opening day at the Downtown Growers Market.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From the fresh produce to the jewelry and yummy eats, there was no shortage of local finds for the opening day at the Downtown Grower’s Market.

“We work with our own 200 vendors every year, maybe a little more. The market has 139 spots, so we rotate people in and out depending on farmers schedules and that whole thing,” said Danielle Schlobohm, director of Downtown ABQ Main Street.

Jennifer Espalin is no stranger to the market and has set up shop for more than a decade at Robinson Park. While Jessica with Divine Delights is a new face you’ll see this year.

“The honey sticks of course and just our local honey because of the pollen for allergies,” said Jennifer Espalin with Bee’s Honey.

“Lemon Blueberry Sweet rolls, it is a springtime favorite. It has a homemade blueberry compote in the middle with some lemon zest, and then the icing is a lemon zest glaze. Everybody just raves about them, they always come back for a six-pack,” said Jessica with Divine Delight.

And it wouldn’t be the Downtown Grower’s Market without Sunday bagels. The local spot is known for their bagels, and they always have people wanting more.

“We usually get here at like 7:45 because the line gets immediately so long,” said Preston Houser.

Vendors KOB 4 caught up with say if the nice weather and friendly shoppers are an indication of the season ahead, they’re in for a treat.

“I love this market, I feel like the crowed is really great. I feel like everyone is so warm and welcoming to new vendors. I am excited to see what the day brings and what the season brings,” said Jessica.

For more information on the Downtown Grower’s Market, click here.