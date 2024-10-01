Locker 505, AFR kick off ‘Socktober’ clothing donation drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Locker 505 is teaming up with Albuquerque Fire Rescue to collect donations that are important for children as temperatures cool down.

Locker 505 and AFR are accepting new socks and new underwear donations for their Socktober donation drive. You can drop off donations at any AFR station. Once the drive wraps up, children in our community will receive these donations to stay properly clothed this fall and winter.

Learn more about Locker 505 here and see a list of the firehouses here.