Locker 505 in need of donations, volunteers as supplies run low

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the workers at Locker 505, helping children in need goes beyond just giving them clothes.

“We allow them to pick a toy, stuffed animal, and books, and we are running low on those things. That is kind of the icing on the cake for the kids that come and see us,” said Kim Kerschen, executive director of Locker 505.

Kerschen says 11 years ago it was easier to make sure 500 children had books every year. Now, they serve around 5,000 children a year.

“We feel like if the kids don’t have books in hand, how do we expect for kids to read them? For some families’ books are a luxury. It is not something that they are able to spend money on, so we want kids to have those books and those toys,” Kerschen said.

That’s where the community comes in. The nonprofit is hoping people can restock their empty shelves with books for high school and middle school age students, and toys for children.

“We certainly hope that spring break and spring cleaning brings out more donations. It is a typical time, the holidays, Christmas and that type of thing is always a big time. But spring cleaning is the time of, ‘OK, where do we take all of these things that we aren’t using anymore that are still in good condition and have mileage on them.’ Locker 505 is always happy to take those,” said Kerschen.

People can donate items during business hours at Locker 505 or look on their website for other places that take donations on their behalf.

If you can’t donate but want to help, they’re always looking for people to volunteer sorting through donated items and assisting families.