Looking out for your dogs on the Fourth of July

It seems like fireworks go off almost everywhere on the Fourth of July so how can you look out for your dogs?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Fourth of July is a time of celebration for people in the U.S. but it can be scary for dogs and dog owners across the land.

Dog owners and animal shelter officials often dread the day. However, exercising and returning early can help calm your K-9 down. That’s not all, either.

“It’s important to have a proper fitting collar ID tag with your phone number and your pet microchip. And your microchip information needs to be current and up to date,” said Angela Stell, the founder and director of NMDOG.

Stell also suggests giving them their comfort items, like a Thundershirt or a treat to distract them.

“Observe and keep an eye on them for stress signals, for excessive panting or fidgeting. Any signs of being anxious and, you know, tend to that as needed,” Stell said.

Even if you think your dog wouldn’t run away, she says to still keep an eye on them.

“Dogs have what’s called a fight or flight instinct. And if they can’t do either, it causes internal trauma. That’s very damaging,” Stell said.

In case your dog does run away, she says to call 311 or contact animal shelters in the area.