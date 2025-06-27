Los Lunas arson suspect will stay in jail until trial

The man accused of starting the Cotton 1 Fire in Los Lunas was in court Friday. Jacob LaHair will be staying in custody for now.

Jacob LaHair will be staying in custody for now. He’s facing one count of arson and one count of damage to property.

On Friday, the judge imposed a $50,000 or surety bond, but he’ll stay locked up because of a previous probation violation unrelated to the arson case.

Court documents state LaHair was with his children in the bosque when he flicked his cigarette into the brush to show them how quickly cotton burned.

The witness also told deputies LaHair was laughing and joking about the fire. The flames destroyed 11 homes, and injured 12 firefighters.

LaHair is set to be in court again on Tuesday.