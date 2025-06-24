Los Lunas evacuees begin clean up process

As first responders get a hold of the Desert Willow Complex Fire, thousands of residents are picking up the pieces.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – More than 100 firefighter across dozens of agencies are fighting what’s now known as the Desert Willow Complex Fire.

Cotton Fire 1 and 2 are holding steady at about 260 acres combined. But as first responders get a hold of the fire fight, thousands of residents are picking up the pieces.

“Pretty much everything over here is burned,” said Gary Urtiaga, who lives close to Cotton 1 Fire.

Urtiaga says Cotton 1 came through quickly near his family’s Los Lunas home.

“It started back here in the ditch, and it spread and took out the shed down here. I was out here for around 45 minutes just with the hose, until the fire department told me I had to evacuate,” said Urtiaga.

Their home didn’t get damaged, but neighbors can’t say the same.

“We were able to save these two homes right here, but the neighbors over here weren’t too lucky. So this is what they left, and they were able to contain it from here,” Urtiaga said.

On Monday, Urtiaga and his family spent the day cleaning up, making sure to hose off the leftover fire retardant.

“We’re using a pressure washer, and we’re just spraying everything down,” said Urtiaga. “People came earlier, and they said, ‘Yeah, try to get it out, because it’s not good for your health.’ So we’re just trying to clean it up.”

Lt. Joseph Rowland with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says the chemicals aren’t life-threatening but can irritate the skin.

“It’s basically like mud, trying to put it down. It gets all over the vehicles, cars and that’s why we need residents out of the areas for drops like that to be able to occur. So no one’s getting injured when that process takes place,” said Rowland.

If you have fire retardant on your property, Rowland says you should wear long sleeves when taking it off so it doesn’t get on your skin. If it got in your car, use a wet vacuum or a regular vacuum to remove it.