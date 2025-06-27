Los Lunas fire victims react to arrest of alleged bosque arsonist

Neighbors in Los Lunas are still in shock Thursday after learning the fire that destroyed their homes and burned just about everything they own was intentionally set.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – Neighbors in Los Lunas are still in shock Thursday after learning the fire that destroyed their homes was intentionally set.

Valencia County deputies say Jacob LaHair was captured on video, and multiple witnesses claim they saw him in the bosque, when the Cotton Fire 1 started Saturday. LaHair turned himself in on Wednesday.

Court documents say LaHair was with his children in the bosque and told a witness he flicked his cigarette into the brush, because he wanted to show them how quickly cotton burned.

That witness also told deputies LaHair was laughing and joking about the fire that ended up destroying 11 homes, and injuring 12 firefighters.

“I had my plants hanging here. I had a little wind chime,” said Andrea Sanchez.

One of the homes lost belonged to Sanchez. She lived here with her 17-year-old son.

“We fixed the rooms up, we added things, we did the floors. I bought new refrigerators and furniture because I was making it my home, our home, for me and my sons,” said Sanchez.

She says they lost pretty much all of their belongings in the fire, including things that can’t be replaced.

“Scrap booking, photos, their school report cards. Everything was in there, everything. Things that I have had since I was 18,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says she is in shock that the fire was arson.

“It hurts a lot more to know that this was intentional,” she said.

To make it worse, she says she knows LaHair and has even helped him out.

“‘’Hey, do you need anything from the store? Do you want a drink from the Family Dollar?’ He’s a local. He’s one of us,” Sanchez said.

Her message to him now:

“God Bless you. I don’t have any ill intent on him, you know, we don’t know why he had it on us,” said Sanchez.

For now, LaHair is facing one count of arson and one count of damage to property. He does not have a court date scheduled as of yet.