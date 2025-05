The La Cueva Bears faced the Los Lunas Tigers Thursday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The La Cueva Bears faced the Los Lunas Tigers Thursday night.

The defending champs took a 6-0 lead in the first inning, but the Tigers made it a one run game in the top of the 7th.

In the end, the Tigers upset the one seed, scoring 9 straight runs to win 9-6 over the Bears.

Watch the video above for more game highlights.