KOB 4 partnered with VisitABQ to showcase all that Albuquerque has to offer in a new segment called Love 4 ABQ.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Thursday and a lot of people are making plans for the weekend. If you need help, we know a great place to get some ideas.

KOB 4 partnered with VisitABQ to showcase all that Albuquerque has to offer in a new segment called Love 4 ABQ.

Watch the video above for some weekend plan ideas.