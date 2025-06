It's Thursday and that means Love 4 ABQ with Visit Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s Thursday and that means Love 4 ABQ with Visit Albuquerque.

For the folks who love beer or wine, what if we told you that you could get a pass to enjoy those adult beverages and win prizes?

Sarah East from Visit Albuquerque joined KOB 4 to tell you about the beer and wine trails.

Watch the video above to learn more.