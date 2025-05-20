Love 4 Pets: Ariana and Autumn

It's time to show our Love 4 Pets partnered with the City of Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s time to show our Love 4 Pets. This week KOB 4 partnered with the City of Albuquerque.

First up is Ariana. She is a 2-year-old sweetheart with a shiny, clean coat. She loves people and doesn’t hold back when it comes to cuddles or attention. She also gets along well with other dogs who are a good match.

So if you have other dogs, you’ll want to bring them to meet her. If you would like to meet Ariana, you can visit her at the Eastside Shelter.

Autumn is a 6-year-old, tan, Weimaraner mix. If you are looking for a high energy dog, Autumn is your girl. She was in the shy dog program at one point, but you would never know it now. She is wiggly as can be and enjoys attention and lots of pets.

Autumn is also a smart girl, she knows how to “sit” and she takes treats gently. You can meet Autumn at the city’s Westside Shelter.