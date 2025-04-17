Love 4 Pets: Lightning and Manchas

Today's Love 4 Pets features an adoptable pup currently waiting for their forever home in the Bernalillo County shelter and a familiar face.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today’s Love 4 Pets features an adoptable pup currently waiting for their forever home in the Bernalillo County shelter and a familiar face.

Meet “Lightning,” he’s a very playful pup who gets along great with other dogs. Lightning is shy when he first meets new people, so he will need a patient family who will help him build up his confidence.

Folks can meet Lighting at the Animal Care and Resource Center Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We also have a familiar face, “Manchas.” We wanted to showcase him again because he’s had a long stay at the Animal Care and Resource Center. Shelter workers say he is sweet and easy going.

You can meet him for yourself at 3001 Second Street SW.