Love 4 Pets: Minnie at Bernalillo County animal shelter

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — We are showing our Love 4 Pets with Minnie, who has been waiting for 124 days at the Bernalillo County animal shelter to find her fur-ever home.

Minnie loves hanging out with other dogs and would make a wonderful doggie sibling. She is well-behaved on a leash and is already potty-trained.

Minnie is ready to join you on a hike, walk or any other adventure you have in mind. You can meet start your adventure with her at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center.