ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Hades from the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services.

Hades has been waiting 120 days to find his forever home. He is very affectionate and loves to snuggle. He is also well-mannered and potty-trained.

Folks can meet Hades Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 6 p.m. at BernCo’s 2nd Street Animal Care and Resource Center.