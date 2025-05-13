Love 4 Pets with Peaches in studio, Jazzy and Sisko

It's Tuesday, and that means we're showing our Love 4 Pets with A Barking Chance Animal Rescue.

A Barking Chance brought in 3-year-old Peaches, who is looking for a forever home. She’s very sweet and loves to go on walks. Peaches is a well-trained and needs to be the only dog in the house.

Next is Jazzy. She is a 9-year-old Golden Retriever mix. She has a super soft coat, and is sweet and affectionate, so she is perfect for cuddles. Jazzy is also great on a leash. You can find her at the Eastside Shelter.

Finally, there is Sisko. Sisko is a 3-year-old, blue American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is a happy, energetic guy who loves to play and explore. This active boy would thrive in a home with older kids who can keep up with his enthusiasm. He would make an excellent running or hiking partner. If you are looking for a loyal, adventurous companion, visit Sisko at Albuquerque’s Westside Shelter.