Love 4 Pets with Pitties and Kitties Rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s Love 4 Pets Tuesday on KOB 4 where we highlight rescues and animal shelters looking for loving homes for dogs and cats.

This time, we have Holly Dusthimer, president and founder of Pitties and Kitties.

Dusthimer was joined by 1-year-old Tyson, who is a Pitbull mix. He has Lyme disease but don’t let that stop you from joining your family. Tyson is dog, cat and kid friendly. Click here for more details.