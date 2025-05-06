Love 4 Pets with Valentina in studio, Apple Pie and Abraham

It's time for Love 4 Pets with Española Humane. They're an open door shelter, meaning they don't turn anyone away.

In 2024, Española Humane took in more than 4,000 animals. On Tuesday, they brought in a special little pup who needs a forever home.

First up is Valentina, who joined KOB 4 live in studio. She’s 4 months old and has been through a lot. She was surrendered to the Gallup shelter, where they found out she has a problem with her heart. But don’t let that stop you from picking her up, contact Española Humane for more information.

Meet Apple Pie, he is a 2-year-old, brown, American pit bull terrier mix. Apple Pie wants to be the apple of your eye. He is super sweet, affectionate and very smart. He already knows “sit”, “shake” and “down.” Apple Pie is at the Eastside Shelter.

Next, meet Abraham. He’s a 1-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. This young, playful guy has truly blossomed since arriving at the shelter. He used to be shy, but now he is super friendly and affectionate.

Abraham sits nicely, takes treats gently and walks well on leash. He would love a home where he can continue his training and thrive with daily walks. Folks can find him at the Westside Shelter.