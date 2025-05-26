Lovelace Hospital adds sixth surgery robot

The next time you schedule a surgery at Lovelace Hospital, you might get a robot in the operating room.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The next time you schedule a surgery at Lovelace Hospital, you might get a robot in the operating room.

The Albuquerque hospital group added another state-of-the-art surgery robot to its arsenal. It could shave a few days off your recovery time.

The surgery robots are not operating on anyone by themselves. There is always a human surgeon behind the wheel so-to-speak.

“Patients assume that there’s a lot of AI involved, there’s not. I sit at a console. It’s really just four robotic arms that allow me to have more dexterity,” said Dr. Michael Blea, robotic surgeon at Lovelace Hospital.

Blea says that makes his surgeries a little more efficient.

“That means less time on the operating room table, less general anesthesia. Hopefully that translates to less pain for patients, more patients go home the same day, back to work, and life faster,” said Blea.

Blea says he mostly uses the robots to perform hernia surgeries, a procedure that traditionally requires a pretty large incision.

“There’s complications associated with making a bigger incision, longer hospital stays, longer operations,” Blea said. “The robot really allows us to have wrists, smaller instruments, get into smaller spaces.”

Data shows the robots can also help speed up certain procedures by up to 20%.

“In some operations, that means six minutes. Some operations, that means an hour difference in operative time. So that allows, we’ve actually have some data that shows that that means about another patient a day that we can treat,” said Blea.

Lovelace just installed its sixth robotic surgeon, this one with some extra features.

“The newest one actually has some tactile feedback. That’s been one of the criticisms of the robot is the surgeons couldn’t feel how much tension or pressure they’re putting on tissue,” Blea said.

Taking old-school surgeries into a new era.

“I think Lovelace is committed to offering better care and I think getting these robots is really a testament to their committing, you know, them committing to really doing that and committing to their patients,” said Blea.

Hospital leaders know these robotic surgeons are still intimidating, especially if you already have some hesitations about surgery in general. That’s why they recruited some local elementary school students to help name their newest robotic surgeon.

A first grade class at Bel-Air Elementary won their contest with the name “Wall-e.” Blea visited the class with some T-shirts and pizza to help celebrate.

“You know, us getting out into the community and getting kids involved, you know, if we inspire a couple kids to go into medicine, or robotics or engineering, because they fell in love with the robot, I think that’s a good thing,” said Blea.

Blea says playing video games actually helps with controlling those robots. So if your kid is a gamer, there’s a chance they could be the next robot surgeon.