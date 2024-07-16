Lovelace to host robotic surgery experience event Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you ever wanted to be a surgeon or just are curious about the process of robotic surgery, Lovelace is giving people that chance.

It’s an opportunity that kids and adults, alike, can take advantage of. Dr. Mario Leyba, of Lovelace Women’s Hospital, stopped by to talk about it and what robotic surgery is all about.

The event is happening July 19, from 2-6 p.m., at Lovelace Women’s Hospital in Albuquerque.

