‘Magic of the Holidays’ set to fill Popejoy Hall later this month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For many, the holidays are a magical time of the year and a group of illusionists will be taking that literally when they come to Popejoy Hall later this month.

The Illusionists’ “Magic of the Holidays” showcase is crisscrossing the U.S. and stopping at 40 cities, including Albuquerque for a December 20 stop.

It’s a holiday show touring the U.S. but it’s based on a production that has had previous success around the world and in the U.S., on Broadway.

“You can expect mind-blowing, jaw-dropping magic and probably a lot more comedy than they were expecting,” magician Paul Dabek said. “We took the spectacle of the illusionist that people have sort of come to know and love, over the years before, and added a spoonful of holiday cheer.”

All ages are welcome to come to the show. The U.S. tour has officially kicked off and will be coming December 20 to Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall.

Ticket information is available on the Popejoy Hall website.