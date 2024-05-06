Mail carriers to host food drive Saturday to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mail carriers and the U.S. Postal Service are joining forces this Saturday for a food drive to “Stamp Out Hunger.”

The annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive is the largest single-day food drive in the U.S. In New Mexico, these 19 communities are set to participate:

Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Anthony, Artesia, Belen, Carlsbad, Deming, Farmington, Gallup, Grants, Hobbs, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Raton, Roswell, Santa Fe, Silver City, Socorro, T or C.

Organizers want you to fill any sturdy bag or box with nonperishable food items. Then, leave it near your mailbox before mail delivery this Saturday.

If you have a PO box, you can bring your food donation directly to your USPS location.

Mail carriers will pick up the donations that will then go to a hunger relief organization in the community.

In Albuquerque, that organization is Roadrunner Food Bank. Last spring, the food drive raised over 123,000 pounds of food for them.

Mail carriers will distribute blue plastic bags in mailboxes in Albuquerque throughout the week leading up to the food drive. They’re requesting these foods in particular:

Canned fruits and vegetables

Peanut butter

Pasta

Rice

Boxed meals

For a full list of suggested food items to donate or to learn more about the food drive, including how you can volunteer, click here.