Construction to begin at 98th and Gibson Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews are set to begin major construction Monday at 98th Street and Gibson Boulevard in Albuquerque.

Currently, the intersection is a four-lane, four-way stop. Crews will work on adding a four-way traffic signal and several other improvements, including:

New road striping

New street lighting

Signalized left turn lanes

ADA pedestrian improvements

Intelligent Transportation System improvements to improve traffic flow

New rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the Amole Arroyo Trail crossing

The construction is expected to take 10 months. Traffic will be detoured for about six months.

Officials will detour westbound Gibson traffic north on Barbados Avenue, then west on 86th Street/De Anza Drive. Eastbound Gibson traffic will be detoured south on Blake Road, then north on Mustang Ridge Road.

Southbound 98th Street traffic will be detoured west on De Anza Drive, then south on Blake Road. Northbound 98th traffic will be detoured east on Blake Road, then north on Mustang Ridge Road.

