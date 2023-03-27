Major overnight I-40 closures in western New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews will repair and close eastbound I-40 for the next two nights in western New Mexico, the state’s Department of Transportation says.

The closure will go from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Exit 16 in west Gallup to Exit 44 at Coolidge, Monday and Tuesday night. This won’t affect westbound traffic.

NMDOT says drivers should seek overnight accommodations in Gallup, as there will be no detour.

Crews won’t be allowing traffic to use local routes to exit eastbound out of Gallup.

For more traffic updates, live and anytime, visit the KOB 4 Traffic page.