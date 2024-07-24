Major La Bajada construction project completed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the past few years, I-25 along La Bajada has been under construction.

New Mexicans came out in the hot sun to celebrate the completion of the two-year project off I-25 between the La Bajada and Cochiti exit.

“It was a way to address infrastructure needs at the same time building capacity for the future,” said Ricky Serna, a NMDOT secretary.

The $40 million project began back in July 2022. A lot of the work was done under the ground to restabilize the major roadway.

“The issue with La Bajada, which prompted the construction here, of course, was the slopes of the road on the southbound lanes on that side of the interstate,” said Serna.

Thanks to all the hard work, the project was able to finish under budget and six months ahead of schedule.

“It takes a tremendous team for such a heavy lift to get these projects done,” Serna said.

The governor says this project also opened their eyes to a major issue: speeding.

“700 high speed tickets were issued and the men and women that work these projects they’re not safe, you’re not safe, this is a teachable moment,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

State reps say the road is traveled by 34,000 cars in a single day. It’s fully open between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.