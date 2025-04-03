Major rollover crash on I-25 backs up traffic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A major rollover crash on I-25 in Albuquerque is backing up traffic Thursday.

The crash happened on I-25 north of Comanche, and it’s causing traffic to spill over to I-40. Another crash has been reported on northbound I-25 at Lomas and Martin Luther King.

The left lane and shoulder on I-25 northbound at Martin Luther King has been closed due to the crash. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

