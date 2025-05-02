Makeover underway for Old Hiway House Motel

Titan Development is focusing on breathing new life into the Old Hiway House Motel in Nob Hill.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It doesn’t look like much now, but plans are underway to make the Old Hiway House Motel into a boutique hotel. It’s the latest trend for developers wanting to rebrand old motels.

“It really has the potential to be the catalytic development for Nob Hill,” said Josh Rogers, partner of Titan Development.

Rogers says they are on their way to breaking ground and are working on project plans to turn it into a Marriott Tribute Hotel.

“It is a really exciting brand for Marriott because it allows you to customize the hotel to take advantage of the area’s history, its character, its architecture, whatever feelings you might get,” said Rogers.

Bernalillo County recently approved a $34 million industrial revenue bond for the development. With this bond, once the hotel is rebuilt, they won’t have to pay full property taxes on the building.

“It’s an incentive tool that developers use to do projects like the redevelopment we are doing, and it really helps make the project pencil and brings those projects to life,” said Rogers.

The boutique hotel will have around 100 rooms, a restaurant, a lobby and a rooftop bar.

Nob Hill is no stranger to the boutique hotel scene, Hotel Zazz opened in 2022 after they remodeled the old University Lodge.

“Nob Hill is kind of this forgotten gem to the outside world, and it really is at least in my opinion the best place to be at in Albuquerque,” said Rogers.

Rogers says if everything works out, they could break ground at the end of 2025, but they may have to push it back to early 2026.