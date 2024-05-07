Man accused of double homicide, kidnapping was on FBI’s radar

There are shocking new revelations about the man charged with killing two New Mexico women, shooting a five-year-old child, and kidnapping a baby.

CLOVIS, N.M. — There are shocking new revelations about the man charged with killing two New Mexico women, shooting a five-year-old child, and kidnapping a baby.

Clovis police and the FBI announced Monday they arrested Alek Isaiah Collins for the murders of Taryn Allen and Samantha Harley Cisneros. Authorities had found him at a home in Abilene, Texas where he was with 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres – an Amber Alert had been issued for her late Friday night.

Cisneros, Eleia’s mother, and Allen were both found shot to death at Ned Houk Park just outside of Clovis on Friday.

Court documents show police tracked cell phone records at Ned Houk Park at the time of the incident. One number found was later traced to Collins.

Through more tracing, police found he was at the same Dollar Tree at the same time as the victims. Surveillance video showed him in a maroon Honda with a missing sideview mirror cover that matched the piece found at the crime scene.

However, this wasn’t the first time Collins was on the FBI’s radar.

Court records show last October Collins had called the FBI National Threat Operations Center saying if the FBI didn’t help him find his daughter, he was going to “murder a bunch of children.” Police say Collins was later taken to a mental health center.

Collins reportedly said he once kidnapped a woman and her son and took a picture of them to the FBI to get his child returned. He also reportedly said he didn’t have weapons, but it would be easy to get them.

The FBI did not take questions about the case this weekend or during the news conference Monday. KOB 4 reached out to the Albuquerque and Houston field offices about this 2023 interaction with Collins, but they declined to comment.

When Abeline police arrested Collins, officers say they found a 9mm gun that they believe matched casings found at the scene.

After he was arrested, Collins reportedly admitted to police he took Eleia, but he claimed he did not shoot the victims.

FBI investigators do not believe Collins has any relation to Allen or Cisneros. He’s facing state charges of murder, kidnapping and child abuse. It’s still unclear what charges he could face on the federal level.

On Tuesday, the attorney for the family of Cisneros shared how they were coping after a traumatic weekend.

“It’s obviously the aftermath of a very horrific crime spree, so the family is dealing with all of the mixed emotions with regard to what happened on Friday,” said Matt Chandler, the family’s attorney.

Chandler said Cisneros’ five-year-old daughter, who was shot in the head, has undergone a couple of different surgeries.

“It’s critical at this time, and so the family asks that everybody continue to keep her in your prayers,” Chandler said.

