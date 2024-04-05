Man accused of killing New Mexico State Police officer charged in paramedic’s murder

Jaremy Smith, the man charged with killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare, is now charged with murder in South Carolina.

According to authorities, Smith kidnapped and murdered Marion County paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore before he drove to New Mexico and killed an officer.

Smith is now facing more than a dozen charges in South Carolina, including murder, kidnapping, and carjacking.

Deputies found Machado-Fore’s body in mid-March, a day before Smith reportedly shot and killed Officer Hare near Tucumcari when Hare stopped to help him with a flat tire.

New Mexico State Police say the car Smith was driving was Machado-Fore’s car.

Bernalillo County deputies ultimately captured Smith in Albuquerque. He’s facing federal charges for Hare’s death. A federal judge decided to keep him behind bars earlier this week.

Here are all the charges Smith faces in South Carolina: