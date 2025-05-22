Man accused of nearly running BCSO sheriff off the road

An Albuquerque man is behind bars after allegedly driving recklessly thorough the metro.

Bernalillo County deputies say Benjamin Vigil nearly ran a car off the road, then took off from a traffic stop, eventually going 115 mph. What perhaps Vigil didn’t know is the driver he almost ran off the road was BCSO Sheriff John Allen.

Vigil is charged with reckless driving and fleeing from an officer.

He appeared in court Wednesday. The judge agreed to let him out of jail under certain conditions, including that he doesn’t get behind the wheel again while this plays out in court.