Man accused of shooting that led to APD chief’s crash to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of firing the shot that caused the APD chief of police to swerve into traffic and into another vehicle was back in court Tuesday.

Michael Scott Mountjoy will stay in jail until his trial.

It took investigators months to track down Mountjoy after that chaotic scene in February. Police say he changed both his appearance and the appearance of his truck.

Mountjoy is facing felony gun charges for his role in that chain of events.

