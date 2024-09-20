Man accused of shootings at lawmakers’ homes to go on trial next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of orchestrating shootings at local lawmakers’ homes.

Solomon Peña faces 11 federal charges for allegedly coordinating and helping to carry out drive-by shootings at the homes of four local and state Democrats. Investigators say his belief that he lost in a rigged election motivated him.

Police say no one was hurt in the shootings, which took place from early December 2022 to early January 2023. However, they left dozens of bullet holes in their houses and caused fear among elected officials across New Mexico.

Prosecutors accuse Peña of trying to have witnesses killed three times. A federal grand jury in March returned a superseding indictment against him.

Peña now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

