Man accused of spilling 10,000 fentanyl pills during chase

The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI charged the man after he allegedly littered 10,000 fentanyl pills on the road during a chase.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 22-year-old Nicholas Mares sold 5,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover FBI agent in May. Then, earlier this month, agents tried stopping Mares in his vehicle. That’s when Mares allegedly rammed into the FBI vehicle and drove off into oncoming traffic – but not before allegedly discarding a beer box that had around 10,000 pills in it.

Authorities chased Mares down and arrested him. They say they found a child in the vehicle with him.

Mares will remain in jail until his trial. The trial date hasn’t been set yet. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. He faces federal charges of distribution of 400 grams and more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute that and assault on a federal officer.