Man accused of unprovoked attacks in Albuquerque arrested in St. Louis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Brian Eisenbeis in St. Louis, Missouri Tuesday.

Eisenbeis is accused of attacking two elderly volunteers right outside of St. John’s Thrift Shop on Central near 14th Street.

Eisenbeis is also suspected of attacking a woman on that same day. About two hours later, a woman reported an assault during a run on her lunch break. She told officers she was running around 12th and Silver – about a half mile from the thrift shop – when she noticed a reddish-orange truck speeding.

The driver reportedly stopped past the stop sign and waved her through, but she waved for him to move on. She said at that point, he exited the truck, walked toward her while cursing, and hit her in the face with a closed fist.

Eisenbeis has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of tampering with evidence.

“We are grateful this suspect was identified quickly by our detectives and taken into custody by the U.S.

Marshal Service,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said. “The violent nature of these crimes and the targeting of innocent victims was disturbing. I urge the court to keep him detained pending trial once he is returned to New Mexico.”

Eisenbeis will be booked into a jail in St. Louis pending extradition to New Mexico.