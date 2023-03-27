Man accused of walking into Albuquerque movie theater with AR-15 arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Deputies arrested a man who’s accused of walking into an Albuquerque movie theater with a loaded AR-15.

Darnell Hill is now behind bars after BCSO deputies say he walked into Flix Brewhouse carrying a semi-automatic rifle Friday night.

Deputies report that employees ran and hid. They say Hill went to the kitchen where other workers were able to wrestle the gun away from him.

Deputies say Hill was under the influence.

Flix Brewhouse released a statement Sunday, saying:

“We are incredibly proud of the team members who came face to face with a very dangerous situation on Friday night. We take the safety of our team and our guests very seriously and we will continue to use on-site security as a key part of ensuring everyone’s safety.“